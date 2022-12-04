AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Business & Finance

DCs asked to check ‘deductions’ at sugar mills

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
LAHORE: Taking notice of the alleged deductions being made by the sugar millers, the Cane Commissioner Punjab has directed the Deputy Commissioners to depute special monitoring committees outside the sugar mills to check and discourage this practice.

In an order issued to the deputy commissioners, who according to law also officiate as additional cane commissioners in their respective districts, Cane Commissioner Hussain Bahadur said that his office was continuously receiving complaints from the sugarcane growers about illegal deduction in sugarcane weight by the sugar mills.

He asked the district administrations to activate the District Monitoring Examining Committees and depute a team at mill gate of sugar mills round the clock to monitor this illegal activities (if any) and to take legal action under section 21 of the Punjab Sugar Factories (control) (amendment) Act 2021 on violation of Section 16 (III) of the ibid act, under intimation to his office.

sugar mills Sugar millers Cane Commissioner Punjab Cane Commissioner Hussain Bahadur

