28,000 sacked employees reinstated so far: Qadir Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Affected Employees, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr Qadir Mandokhail has said that 28,000 federal employees of various ministries who had been forced out have so far been reinstated.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said: “The manifesto of the PPP is to give jobs to the people. We had promised that if we came into power, we will restore these employees and we have fulfilled this promise today.”

He said that the bureaucrats fire others to give jobs to their own people. “If I have to resign, I will do it but I will not bow down before anyone,” he said.

Qadir Mandokhail said that a call attention notice was submitted in the National Assembly for reinstating the employees. The Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, referred it to the Standing Committee for the Affected Employees.

He said that during the PPP era, the salaries of government employees were increased by 150 per cent and the gates of the National Assembly were opened for the people. He further said that in the Utility Stores, one worker in the store was terminated for a small amount. He said that in federal education department, since 1998 teachers have been employed on a daily wages, and they are being paid less than labourers.

He said that former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani went to jail for giving jobs. He said some employees were on the job for 32 years and then they were dismissed. He said PPP’s policy is that we cannot fire anyone.

He said that we have been working continuously since October 12. “Yesterday, we gave relief to 5,000 employees and earlier, to 20,000 other employees,” he said.

There are not many people in the Pakistan Steel Mills, but if the operators are good, the problems can be solved. The WAPDA employees sacked in 2013 have also been reinstated, he said.

