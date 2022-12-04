AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy says level of price cap on Russia oil isn't serious

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2022 12:09am
Follow us

KYIV: The $60 price cap on seaborne Russian oil agreed by Group of Seven nations and Australia is not serious and will do little to deter Russia from waging war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

The European Union is now set to approve the cap after the G7 and Australia struck a deal on Friday. The measure aims to reduce Russia's income from selling oil, while preventing a spike in global prices.

"You wouldn't call it a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of a terrorist state," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

"It's only a matter of time before stronger tools will have to be used anyway. It is a pity that this time will be lost."

All EU governments complete approval of Russian oil price cap

Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskiy's administration, said earlier that the cap should be set at $30 "to destroy the enemy's economy quicker".

Zelenskiy complained the world had showed weakness by setting the cap at $60, which he said would swell Russia's budget by $100 billion a year.

"This money will ... go towards further destabilisation of precisely those countries that are now trying to avoid serious decisions," he said.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy G7 Russian oil Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy says level of price cap on Russia oil isn't serious

PTI to quit Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan

3 police personnel gunned down in Nowshera

US condemns attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul, calls for probe

Dutch masters into World Cup quarter-finals as USA downed

OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks: sources

PTI quitting provincial assemblies will be humiliating for its voters: Saad Rafiq

Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil

Pakistan calls on interim Afghan govt to up security at Kabul embassy after attack

Moonis’ claims on Gen Bajwa raises doubts on institution’s apolitical narrative: Sanaullah

US unveils high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

Read more stories