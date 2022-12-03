AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 10:42pm
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday strongly condemned the armed attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul and the assassination attempt on Charge d’affaires Ubaid Nizamani.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the armed attack on the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Afghan capital Kabul, and the failed assassination attempt on the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s “firm and conscious” position to renounce violence and terrorism wherever it is.

It also reiterated the Kingdom’s full solidarity and its standing by Pakistan and its brotherly people in the face of terrorism.

Earlier, the United States condemned the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul that targeted its Head of Mission, Ubaid Nizamani, and demanded a full investigation into the incident.

“We offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said during a daily press briefing.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat, and we call for a full and transparent investigation,” he added.

On Saturday, Pakistan called on the interim Afghan government to increase the security of its embassy in Kabul, saying that its mission "is working in an extraordinarily challenging situation" after a firing incident left a security guard injured.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq in a series of tweets said "our top-most priority is the security of members of our mission. First and foremost, the Interim Afghan Government will need to beef up the security of our Embassy and its personnel."

This comes after a firing incident at Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul on Friday that left its security guard, Israr Mohammad, injured. The Foreign Office (FO) said that the attack was targeted at Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission," the FO said.

