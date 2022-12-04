'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs2bn at worldwide box office

Pakistan's blockbuster movie 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has crossed Rs2 billion at the box office worldwide with reports also surfacing of the film's release in India later this month, online Indian publication Pinkvilla reported.

However, there has been no official communication on the movie's release in India.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie took a decade to make, and opened worldwide on October 13 to rave reviews by both critics and fans.

Starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, it also crossed the Rs2 billion mark at the box office.

Of the total, reports suggest, 40% contribution has come from Pakistan.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' now holds the record for the most commercially successfully Pakistani film.

According to Pinkvilla, the film is currently outperforming Bollywood titles in various global markets. In the UK, the film is the biggest release from South Asia since 'Padmaavat' in 2018, and beating various high-profile releases like 'Sanju', 'Race 3', and 'Zero'.

