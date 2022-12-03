AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Polling ends, vote-count underway in AJK local govt elections

  • Polling continued uninterrupted from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 06:01pm
The vote-count is underway after polling ended for the second phase of local government elections in the Poonch division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

The local bodies elections are being held in Azad Kashmir for the first time in over three decades. In the second phase, the elections were held in four districts of the Poonch division – Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh, and Haveli – where the voting process continued from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The first phase of the LG elections was held on November 27 in three districts of the Muzaffarabad division while the third phase will be held in three districts of the southern Mirpur division on December 8.

According to the AJK election commission, a total of 1,859 polling stations and 2,697 polling booths were set up for 875 seats of local councils, including union councils, district councils, town committees, municipal committees, and municipal corporations.

Senior Member Election Commission Raja Farooq Niaz said the electioneering had ended on Thursday midnight and any party or candidate found involved in the election campaign after the end time would be punished under the provisions of the election act and code of conduct issued by the election commission.

“More than 5,000 additional security personnel have been deputed from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) police while almost the same strength of the local police officials would be deployed at polling stations to maintain security, and law and order during the polling,” Niaz added.

