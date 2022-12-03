Taxation-related issues of IT sector: FBR nominates IR Commissioners as focal persons

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), for the first time, nominated Chief Commissioners (Inland Revenue) as focal persons for resolving taxation-related issues and problems of the Information Technology (IT) sector.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Friday on the nomination of focal persons for the IT sector.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommaunication has already taken up the issue of withholding tax on the telecom sector with the Finance Division and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the notification issued by the FBR, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Tax Office, Lahore has been nominated as the focal person for resolving problems and issues related to the IT industry regarding the matter pertaining to Inland Revenue field formations within Lahore.

