AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Asad Majeed Khan made Foreign Secretary

Ali Hussain Published 03 Dec, 2022 07:11am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday appointed Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan as Pakistan’s new Foreign Secretary, who got prominence from a cipher which former prime minister Imran Khan presented as an evidence of an alleged foreign conspiracy behind his ouster in April this year.

The Establishment Division on Friday formally notified Majeed Khan’s appointment as the new Foreign Secretary after a month-long delay following the retirement of ex-foreign secretary, Sohail Mahmood, on November 29.

“Dr Asad Majeed Khan, a BS-22 officer of Foreign Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Ambassador in the Embassy of Pakistan to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification stated.

Earlier, the government put on hold the formal notification of Dr Khan as the new foreign secretary following differences within the ruling coalition, and had named another senior diplomat Jauhar Saleem as the acting foreign secretary.

Asad Majeed likely to be appointed as foreign secretary

Khan is a career Pakistan Foreign Service officer. He had been nominated as the 31st foreign secretary of Pakistan.

During his diplomatic career spanning over 34 years, Ambassador Khan has held several key diplomatic assignments.

He served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan; Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas); Director General (Americas); Director General (West Asia); Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires and interim to the United States; Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC; Additional Secretary (Foreign Affairs) at the President’s Secretariat; Director General (United Nations); and Minister-Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

Ambassador Khan holds a doctorate in International Economic and Business Law (LL.D) from Kyushu University, Japan and has been a resource person at a number of academic institutions.

The newly-appointed foreign secretary was the centre of attention during the last days of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the office when he brought some of the content of the cipher about conversation with a senior official of the US State Department, Donald Lu, in public during a rally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Establishment Division Ambassador Asad Majeed Foreign Secretary Foreign Service of Pakistan Dr Asad Majeed Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Asad Majeed Khan made Foreign Secretary

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories