Sindh assembly pays tributes to Mufti Rafi, Arshad Sharif

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday paid tributes to renowned religious scholar late Mufti Rafi Usmani and senior journalist late Arshad Sharif for their services to the nation.

MMA’s only legislator, Syed Abdul Rasheed tabled a resolution to pay tribute to late Mufti Rafi Usmani for his services to the country.

The resolution said that the Rafi’s death is a huge loss for the entire Muslim Ummah and Pakistan. The Sindh Assembly mourns his death and prays that the departed soul may rest in paradise. The resolution saw a unanimous vote to pass in the house.

The second resolution was presented by PTI’s parliamentary leader to offer homage to Pakistan’s senior journalist, late Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya, recently.

The resolution said that the house appreciates renowned journalist, late Arshad Sharif’s services to Pakistan especially in the field of investigative reporting.

The assembly also denounces his murder and demanded for a high level commission to ascertain his killing.

The house also voted to pass The Jamia Al Ghazali Karachi Bill.

However, Speaker Sindh Assembly Aga Siraj Durrani ruled to refer ‘The Sindh Factory (Amendment) Bill’ to related standing committee.

Sindh Assembly Arshad Sharif Mufti Rafi Usmani Syed Abdul Rasheed Speaker Sindh Assembly Aga Siraj Durrani Aga Siraj Durrani

