Quetta police took Swati away from PIMS, says IK

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) — AFP or licensors
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday claimed that jailed party Senator Azam Swati — who was rearrested earlier this week in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the recently pensioned army chief – has been “taken away by Quetta police” from the Capital.

In a tweet, he said that “Swati was moved to PIMS [Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences] early morning [today] after suffering severe chest pains and breathing issues.”

“While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged and took him away endangering his life,” he tweeted.

On November 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Swati — for the second time in less than two months — over a controversial tweet, against Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former army chief.

Separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan and Sindh as well for using derogatory language and provoking the people against the army. Following the arrest, the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) prohibited media coverage of Swati on all satellite TV channels.

On Thursday, an Islamabad court sent the senator on 14-day judicial remand.

The PTI chief further stated the “vengeful manner” in which Swati was being treated was “shocking and condemnable”.

“Equally outrageous is what is being considered such a great crime would in the entire civilized world be considered his democratic right to criticise,” he said, demanding the incarcerated senator’s immediate release.

“Sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of Swati’s basic human rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar said Swati was “handed over” to Balochistan police and taken to Quetta without waiting for medical reports from the hospital or waiting for the high court’s decision.

“Shameful how the imported government is flouting fundamental rights and refusing to follow due process of law,” he added.

