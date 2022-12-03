Pakistan seeks Turkish cooperation in various fields

LAHORE: After the successful experience of waste management with Turkiye, Pakistan wants to benefit more from its expertise in various fields, Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, said.

He said this during a meeting with the ambassador of Turkiye, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, here at Governor House on Friday. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed to further promote bilateral cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor maintained that Pakistan values Turkiye’s support on international forums; Pakistan and Turkiye have long-standing religious, cultural and historical ties.

He said that Tayyab Erdogan Hospital is providing health facilities to the people of South Punjab. “Pakistan wants to expand cooperation with Turkiye in the field of trade, health and education,” he said. He also thanked the Ambassador of Turkiye for Turkiye’s help in recent floods.

Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkiye’s enjoy deep relations with Pakistan. He said that trade relations with Pakistan will be further promoted.

