PM Shehbaz phones UAE president to greet on 51st national day

APP Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 07:57pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed warm greetings on the 51st National Day of the Emirates, APP reported.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations.

The prime minister also paid rich tributes to Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, founding President of the UAE, for his role in laying the foundations of close and fraternal relations between the two countries.

He said Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan was a regular visitor to Pakistan and also financed various philanthropic projects in Pakistan in the social sector.

UAE National Day: Dubai ruler lauds achievements, says ‘new world order’ taking shape

He said Sheikh Zayed Hospital was the prime example of his services to Pakistan and that his name would be remembered for his philanthropic causes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also thanked the UAE president for the financial and material support to Pakistan after the recent devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The UAE president reciprocated the greetings from the prime minister and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

He extended an invitation to the UAE president for a visit to Pakistan, which he accepted.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

