AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan's pitches from 'dark ages', says cricket chief Ramiz

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s pitches belonged in “the dark ages”, the country’s top cricket official said on Friday, after...
AFP Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 09:18pm
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's pitches belonged in "the dark ages", the country's top cricket official said on Friday, after England plundered runs on a lifeless wicket in Rawalpindi.

The visitors were finally all out for 657 -- including a record 506 from the first day Thursday -- with four batsmen scoring centuries off the hapless Pakistan bowling.

In reply, Pakistan's openers were nearing centuries of their own at close of play Friday with Abdullah Shafique on 89 and Imam-ul-Haq 90.

Ramiz Raja, a former national captain and now Pakistan Cricket Board chief, said he was "not happy at all" over the state of the pitch, which he admitted was "not a great advert" for Test cricket.

"We live in the dark ages of pitches in Pakistan," he told reporters, adding, "it's embarrassing for us, especially if you have a cricketer as chairman."

On the same pitch in March this year, some 1,187 runs were scored for the loss of just 14 wickets as Pakistan and Australia played out a tame draw.

Shafique and Haq give Pakistan solid start after England’s 657

Rawalpindi was termed "below average" by International Cricket Council match referee Ranjan Madugalle, who also awarded it a demerit point.

A venue is banned for 12 months if it accumulates five demerit points over a period of five years.

Pakistan has played little Test cricket at home for over a decade as security issues forced fixtures to neutral grounds abroad.

After the criticism earlier this year, Raja brought in Australian specialist Damien Hough, who suggested removable drop-in pitches as a solution.

"I think our way out is for drop-in pitches," Raja said.

"If you want to nail England, for example, we've got to prepare a drop-in pitch that turns from ball number one.

"It is better than having this hodge-podge where you get a half-baked pitch which is neither quick nor spin."

Still, despite the placid surface, Raja credited England with making the most of the conditions.

"I've never seen batting like England's on day one," he said."

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's pitches from 'dark ages', says cricket chief Ramiz

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3bn deposit: SBP

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

Oil ticks up ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

OMCs take a hit as petroleum sales drop in Pakistan

India to continue buying Russian oil: ministry source

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

Qurat ul Ain Fatima appointed new ECP spokesperson

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Read more stories