Volvo Cars’ sales growth accelerates to 12% in November

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 01:38pm
STOCKHOLM: Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Friday its sales grew 12% year-on-year in November to 59,154 cars.

“Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars continues to remain robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars,” it said in a statement.

The sales growth accelerated compared with October when it was 7%.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding, said fully electric vehicles accounted for 20% of sales, up from 15% the previous month.

Tesla hoping its electric Semi will be heavy duty ‘game changer’

Recharge models, including those not fully electric, accounted for 42%, up from 37%.

Volvo

