Forex reserves fall $267m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell $ 267 million during the last week because of foreign debt payments.

According to a weekly report issued on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 13.378 billion as of Nov 25, 2022 compared to $ 13.645 billion as of Nov 18, 2022.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $327mn, stand at $7.5bn

During the week under review, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves decreased by $ 327 million to $ 7.499 billion due to external debt repayment. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks rose by 60 million to $ 5.88 billion.

