LHC asks NAB why closed inquiry should be reopened

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by December 14 on a petition of Farhat Shahzadi, a friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar and Ghausia Builders Gujranwala against inquiry initiated by NAB against them.

The bench directed the NAB to explain the reasons for reopening a closed inquiry.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel contended that the NAB issued call-up notices to the petitioners for an inquiry which had already been closed by it.

He said the NAB lacked jurisdiction to hold an inquiry against private persons and alleged that the act of the NAB was mala fide and based on political victimisation.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside impugned call-up notices and the inquiry as well for being unlawful.

