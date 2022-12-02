AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the brazen terrorist attack on civilians in a madrassa in Samangan, Afghanistan on Wednesday which has resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to others.

“The government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies and condolences. We stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families in this moment of grief,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

At least 15 people were killed and 28 injured, mostly students, in an attack on Wednesday in northern Afghanistan, responsibility for which was claimed by IS-Khurasan.

Pakistan Foreign Office Afghanistan Terrorist attack Pakistan condemns Samangan madrassa Terrorist attack in Afghanistan

