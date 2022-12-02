Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the brazen terrorist attack on civilians in a madrassa in Samangan, Afghanistan on Wednesday which has resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to others.

“The government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies and condolences. We stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families in this moment of grief,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

At least 15 people were killed and 28 injured, mostly students, in an attack on Wednesday in northern Afghanistan, responsibility for which was claimed by IS-Khurasan.

