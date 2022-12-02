AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
RPO assures support to businessmen in Faisalabad

Published 02 Dec, 2022
FAISALABAD: Newly posted Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki has assured the business community to provide a peaceful environment throughout this division. He was talking to a delegation of the business community that met him under the leadership of Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in his office.

Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the RPO and assured full support from the business community to ensure law & order in this city. He said that he had already floated an idea of “Smart City” for the effective, efficient and round the clock surveillance through a comprehensive network of CCTV cameras.

He hoped that this project would bring a qualitative improvement in the overall performance of police. Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain of PHMA, Khalil Qaisar Guccha and Jawad Asghar of PYMA were also present during this meeting in addition to the executive members of the FCCI. Dr. Khurram Tariq also presented a flower bouquet to RPO Sarfraz Falki.

