President visits Wah ordnance factory

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Wah and urged the management to focus on Research and Development (R&D), bring innovation and modernization.

The president also called for adopting the best practices to further improve its efficiency and productivity.

“The defence production sector has immense potential for growth which can be fully realized by continuously improving the capacity of its human resource and adopting emerging and critical technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality and robotics”, he remarked.

The president underlined the need to employ modern marketing techniques and improve the efficiency of supply chain to consolidate Pakistan’s position in existing markets and increasing footprint in new and non-traditional markets by promoting Pakistani defence products which were of high quality, effective and dependable in any given situation, and were at the same time very cost-effective.

He appreciated the POF for its pivotal role in moving toward self-sufficiency and in meeting the growing demand of our defence sector and civilian security agencies.