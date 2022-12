SINGAPORE: Spot fuel oil cash premiums in Asia were little changed on Thursday amid largely thin trade, while landed inventories for fuel oil rose by a modest 1% at Singapore.

The 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) cash premium climbed 78 cents to $20.72 over Singapore quotes on Thursday, while the 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cash premium edged 25 cents higher to $6.21 over Singapore quotes.