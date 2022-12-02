In effort to curb street crimes, police introducing ‘smart car’

KARACHI: As street crime continued to skyrocket in the city during 2022, District South Police is going to introduce a ‘smart car’ project equipped with modern sophisticated new technology to prevent crime, and ensure sense of security amongst dwellers of the bustling commercial hub of Pakistan.

Police officials said that high powered cameras, tracking devices, digital communication system, body cameras, internet facility etc. are some of the key features of the smart car, and this initiative will not only discourage the criminals but will also highlight the sense of security among the common citizens.

The project proposal was presented by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Irfan Baloch at a meeting presided over by Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon to review the law and order, here.

The provincial police chief appreciated and applauded the proposal of DIG South to introduce smart car while giving instructions to prepare comprehensive recommendations regarding the replacement of CCTV cameras in various areas of the South.

IG Sindh said that it should be called as ‘Police Patrol Car’ and recommendations containing workable suggestions for its introduction should be sent to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for formal approval so that the Smart Car (Police Patrol Car) project can be started in South Zone.

Analysts say that during the last three decades, Karachi – the largest metropolis of Pakistan has witnessed lawlessness on ethno-political sectarian disputes, and personal vendetta. Though, heinous crimes such as targeted killings, kidnapping for ransoms etc, have significantly reduced in last few years and particularly after the launch of Karachi Operation in 2014. But, in last few months, street crime has gone up.

