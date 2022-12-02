World AIDS Day observed

LAHORE: With the theme-Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV, World AIDS Day-2022 was marked on Thursday with a renewed pledge to raise awareness among masses about causes, symptoms and precautionary measures of fatal disease.

To mark the day, different functions were held in which speakers highlighted that rapidly increasing AIDS cases in Asia was a challenge for Pakistan as over 84 percent increase was witnessed in the region from 2010 to 2022. Speakers in these functions said that raising awareness among university students about communicable diseases especially HIV/AIDS was of paramount importance.

