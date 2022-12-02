AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KU signs agreement with pharmaceutical co: Faculty, employees and students to be screened for diabetes

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UK) has signed an agreement with Pharmevo to screen thousands of faculty ...
Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) has signed an agreement with Pharmevo to screen thousands of faculty members, employees and students for diabetes.

While speaking at the MoU-signing ceremony, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi on Thursday deplored that despite knowing the complications of diabetes, a large number of people were not ready to change their lifestyle and get themselves diagnosed, saying number of undiagnosed diabetics was in millions in Pakistan.

“It is a tragedy millions of people having risk of diabetes are not ready to change their lifestyle, those who have developed diabetes are not taking medicines and precautions to control diabetes while there are millions who are undiagnosed and when their health condition deteriorates, they get themselves screened and come out to be full-fledged diabetics,” he added.

Under the MoU signed between the KU and the Discovering Diabetes project of local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo, hundreds of faculty members and employees of the University would be screened for the diabetes by the Discovering Diabetes while initially free consultation with experts would also be arranged by the project team.

Similarly, all the high-risk students of KU would also be screened for the diabetes and those at risk would be tested for the diabetes.

A mega screening camp would be held at the varsity by the Pharmevo for diabetes awareness where facilities of diabetes risk assessment of employees and students, sugar screening for high-risk patients, BMI test, BP measuring, diet education for diabetic patients, diabetes education for diabetic patients, and executive check-up by a renowned diabetologist for faculty members on regular basis would be available.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of the pharmaceutical firm Jamshed Ahmed stated that the increasing number of diabetes in the Asian region and especially in Pakistan has put the health sector in trouble and one of the reasons for the rapid growth of this disease is the lack of awareness.

The KU senior medical officer Dr Abid Hassan, KU Dr Akmal Waheed, the Director of Commercial PharmEvo Mansoor Khan, Director of Marketing Abdus Samad, Marketing Manager Agha Sadiq, and Business Units Head Rauf Imam, and others were present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Students KU university of karachi Pharmevo

Comments

1000 characters

KU signs agreement with pharmaceutical co: Faculty, employees and students to be screened for diabetes

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories