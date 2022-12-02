AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2022 02:24am
Follow us

AL KHOR: Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second time in succession despite a 4-2 win against Costa Rica on Thursday.

The four-time World Cup winners came into the match needing a win but were also relying on the result of Japan's game with Spain to progress.

But the Germans were eliminated due to goal difference as Japan followed up their defeat of Germany with another shock result by beating Spain 2-1.

Germany took an early lead but briefly fell behind in the second half as coach Hansi Flick made a flurry of changes, reacting to the live score of the Japan v Spain fixture.

The Germans started positively, with Flick's all-Bayern Munich front line turning the screws early, battering the Costa Rica defence before Serge Gnabry got his head to a curling cross from Leipzig defender David Raum after 10 minutes to open the scoring.

Midfielder Leon Goretzka almost doubled Germany's lead just five minutes later but his header was directly at Keylor Navas.

Complacency began to creep into Germany's game. Keysher Fuller, Costa Rica's goal-scoring hero in a 1-0 win against Japan, forced Manuel Neuer into a fingertip save after some half-hearted defending from Raum and Antonio Ruediger.

Flick moved Kimmich back to his familiar defensive midfield position at half-time, bringing on Lukas Klostermann at the expense of Goretzka, who like Kimmich started the match on a yellow.

Just seven minutes into the second half, word crept around the vast Lusail Stadium that Japan had scored two quick goals to take the lead against Spain, a result which would force Germany out of the tournament.

Flick reacted immediately, bringing on Niclas Fuellkrug and taking off another midfielder in Ilkay Gundogan.

Germany appeared disjointed as Costa Rica went on the counter on the 58-minute mark, the ball rebounding off Neuer and into the path of Yeltsin Tejeda, who slammed it home.

Flick continued to chase the game, making more changes but it was Costa Rica who scored next when Juan Pablo Vargas tapped a free kick past Neuer to put his side past Spain and into the Round of 16. The goal was later recorded as an own goal.

Germany hit back minutes later through Chelsea forward Kai Havertz to draw level.

Havertz scored again in the 86th minute and Fuellkrug added another in the 89th minute to bring the score to 4-2, but the side's focus remained nervously fixed on the group's parallel fixture.

The night ended with Germany losing out to second-placed Spain on goal difference.

Germany FIFA Costa Rica FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica

Pakistan's CPI-based inflation in November clocks in at 23.8%

Rupee registers gains, settles at 223.69 against US dollar

Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $327mn, stand at $7.5bn

Fawad says PTI to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies next week

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘practical implementation’ of loss & damage fund to cope with climate challenge

EU tentatively agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil

No restrictions placed on LCs for import of oil, other petroleum products: SBP

Record-breaking England put Pakistan to the sword in first Test

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Read more stories