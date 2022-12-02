AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
December 1, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Dec-22      29-Nov-22      28-Nov-22      23-Nov-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.106492       0.106197       0.105451        0.10687
Euro                             0.789145       0.788739       0.794389       0.788855
Japanese yen                     0.005479     0.00547994     0.00545977
U.K. pound                       0.913494       0.914856       0.918182       0.912054
U.S. dollar                      0.760548        0.76089       0.759236       0.764024
Algerian dinar                   0.005488     0.00549423     0.00548439     0.00550958
Australian dollar                0.509415       0.510253       0.508157       0.507236
Botswana pula                    0.059171      0.0590451      0.0587649      0.0589063
Brazilian real                   0.143676       0.143375       0.141146       0.141685
Brunei dollar                    0.554254       0.553697        0.55129       0.553641
Canadian dollar                  0.563035       0.560384       0.564362       0.570508
Chilean peso                      0.00084     0.00083034    0.000829032    0.000816885
Czech koruna                     0.032455        0.03241      0.0326146      0.0323862
Danish krone                     0.106117       0.106061        0.10682       0.106072
Indian rupee                     0.009321     0.00931184     0.00928678     0.00933826
Israeli New Shekel               0.221025       0.221769       0.220837       0.221264
Korean won                       0.000571    0.000568252    0.000572231    0.000563564
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47292        2.47524                         2.481
Malaysian ringgit                0.169955       0.168862                      0.167036
Mauritian rupee                  0.017308      0.0173895      0.0172558      0.0173935
Mexican peso                     0.039211      0.0395967      0.0392878      0.0394471
New Zealand dollar               0.472148       0.469317       0.472624       0.471021
Norwegian krone                  0.076879      0.0763448      0.0766487       0.076101
Omani rial                        1.97802        1.97891        1.97461        1.98706
Peruvian sol                     0.197596       0.198148       0.197153       0.198551
Philippine peso                                0.0133969      0.0133779      0.0133119
Polish zloty                     0.168763       0.168473        0.16937       0.167991
Qatari riyal                     0.208942       0.209036       0.208581       0.209897
Russian ruble                    0.012493      0.0124585      0.0124973      0.0126276
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202813       0.202904       0.202463        0.20374
Singapore dollar                 0.554254       0.553697        0.55129       0.553641
South African rand               0.044805      0.0447572      0.0443627
Swedish krona                    0.072027      0.0724367      0.0728836      0.0719345
Swiss franc                      0.800872       0.801148       0.805342       0.803221
Thai baht                        0.021515      0.0213529      0.0211722      0.0211302
Trinidadian dollar               0.113067       0.112791                      0.113093
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207093       0.207186       0.206735       0.208039
Uruguayan peso                   0.019307      0.0193222      0.0192114      0.0195098
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit SDR Rates

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories