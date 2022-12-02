WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 1, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Dec-22 29-Nov-22 28-Nov-22 23-Nov-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106492 0.106197 0.105451 0.10687 Euro 0.789145 0.788739 0.794389 0.788855 Japanese yen 0.005479 0.00547994 0.00545977 U.K. pound 0.913494 0.914856 0.918182 0.912054 U.S. dollar 0.760548 0.76089 0.759236 0.764024 Algerian dinar 0.005488 0.00549423 0.00548439 0.00550958 Australian dollar 0.509415 0.510253 0.508157 0.507236 Botswana pula 0.059171 0.0590451 0.0587649 0.0589063 Brazilian real 0.143676 0.143375 0.141146 0.141685 Brunei dollar 0.554254 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641 Canadian dollar 0.563035 0.560384 0.564362 0.570508 Chilean peso 0.00084 0.00083034 0.000829032 0.000816885 Czech koruna 0.032455 0.03241 0.0326146 0.0323862 Danish krone 0.106117 0.106061 0.10682 0.106072 Indian rupee 0.009321 0.00931184 0.00928678 0.00933826 Israeli New Shekel 0.221025 0.221769 0.220837 0.221264 Korean won 0.000571 0.000568252 0.000572231 0.000563564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47292 2.47524 2.481 Malaysian ringgit 0.169955 0.168862 0.167036 Mauritian rupee 0.017308 0.0173895 0.0172558 0.0173935 Mexican peso 0.039211 0.0395967 0.0392878 0.0394471 New Zealand dollar 0.472148 0.469317 0.472624 0.471021 Norwegian krone 0.076879 0.0763448 0.0766487 0.076101 Omani rial 1.97802 1.97891 1.97461 1.98706 Peruvian sol 0.197596 0.198148 0.197153 0.198551 Philippine peso 0.0133969 0.0133779 0.0133119 Polish zloty 0.168763 0.168473 0.16937 0.167991 Qatari riyal 0.208942 0.209036 0.208581 0.209897 Russian ruble 0.012493 0.0124585 0.0124973 0.0126276 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202813 0.202904 0.202463 0.20374 Singapore dollar 0.554254 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641 South African rand 0.044805 0.0447572 0.0443627 Swedish krona 0.072027 0.0724367 0.0728836 0.0719345 Swiss franc 0.800872 0.801148 0.805342 0.803221 Thai baht 0.021515 0.0213529 0.0211722 0.0211302 Trinidadian dollar 0.113067 0.112791 0.113093 U.A.E. dirham 0.207093 0.207186 0.206735 0.208039 Uruguayan peso 0.019307 0.0193222 0.0192114 0.0195098 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022