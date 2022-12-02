WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 1, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-Dec-22 29-Nov-22 28-Nov-22 23-Nov-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106492 0.106197 0.105451 0.10687
Euro 0.789145 0.788739 0.794389 0.788855
Japanese yen 0.005479 0.00547994 0.00545977
U.K. pound 0.913494 0.914856 0.918182 0.912054
U.S. dollar 0.760548 0.76089 0.759236 0.764024
Algerian dinar 0.005488 0.00549423 0.00548439 0.00550958
Australian dollar 0.509415 0.510253 0.508157 0.507236
Botswana pula 0.059171 0.0590451 0.0587649 0.0589063
Brazilian real 0.143676 0.143375 0.141146 0.141685
Brunei dollar 0.554254 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641
Canadian dollar 0.563035 0.560384 0.564362 0.570508
Chilean peso 0.00084 0.00083034 0.000829032 0.000816885
Czech koruna 0.032455 0.03241 0.0326146 0.0323862
Danish krone 0.106117 0.106061 0.10682 0.106072
Indian rupee 0.009321 0.00931184 0.00928678 0.00933826
Israeli New Shekel 0.221025 0.221769 0.220837 0.221264
Korean won 0.000571 0.000568252 0.000572231 0.000563564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47292 2.47524 2.481
Malaysian ringgit 0.169955 0.168862 0.167036
Mauritian rupee 0.017308 0.0173895 0.0172558 0.0173935
Mexican peso 0.039211 0.0395967 0.0392878 0.0394471
New Zealand dollar 0.472148 0.469317 0.472624 0.471021
Norwegian krone 0.076879 0.0763448 0.0766487 0.076101
Omani rial 1.97802 1.97891 1.97461 1.98706
Peruvian sol 0.197596 0.198148 0.197153 0.198551
Philippine peso 0.0133969 0.0133779 0.0133119
Polish zloty 0.168763 0.168473 0.16937 0.167991
Qatari riyal 0.208942 0.209036 0.208581 0.209897
Russian ruble 0.012493 0.0124585 0.0124973 0.0126276
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202813 0.202904 0.202463 0.20374
Singapore dollar 0.554254 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641
South African rand 0.044805 0.0447572 0.0443627
Swedish krona 0.072027 0.0724367 0.0728836 0.0719345
Swiss franc 0.800872 0.801148 0.805342 0.803221
Thai baht 0.021515 0.0213529 0.0211722 0.0211302
Trinidadian dollar 0.113067 0.112791 0.113093
U.A.E. dirham 0.207093 0.207186 0.206735 0.208039
Uruguayan peso 0.019307 0.0193222 0.0192114 0.0195098
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
