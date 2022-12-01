AGL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
AVN 79.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
EPCL 51.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
FFL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
MLCF 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.42%)
OGDC 72.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
TREET 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
TRG 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.7%)
UNITY 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
WAVES 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 4,266 Increased By 17.8 (0.42%)
BR30 15,776 Increased By 15.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 42,463 Increased By 114.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,692 Increased By 59.9 (0.38%)
India’s jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 12:40pm
NEW DELHI: India’s unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55% from 8.04%, the data showed.

Brazil unemployment continues fall

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.

India's unemployment rate

