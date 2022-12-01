AGL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
ANL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 51.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
OGDC 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
PRL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
TRG 142.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
UNITY 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.62%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 29.2 (0.69%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 68.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 42,551 Increased By 202.7 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 103.8 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars on a high as dovish markets drag down US yields

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 09:59am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars scaled multi-month highs on Friday as market wagers on a less aggressive US tightening cycle pulled down Treasury yields and undermined the US dollar.

The Aussie reached a three-month high of $0.6814, having jumped 1.5% overnight to break the previous November top of $0.6797.

That opened the way to a September high of $0.6915 and the 200-day moving average up around $0.6926.

The kiwi dollar climbed to a four-month peak of $0.6322 , after rallying almost 1.6% overnight.

That cleared its 200-day moving average at $0.6289, with the next major target being a high from August at $0.6468.

Australia, NZ dollars rebound amid China rally

The surge came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed interest rates were likely to rise at a slower pace in future, though he emphasised there was still work to do on inflation.

Markets were surprised Powell did not push back harder against recent falls in Treasury yields; they took that as a green light to pile into bonds and equities.

Futures lowered the expected peak for Fed rates and priced in larger rate cuts for late 2023, prompting a similar sea change in local markets which had already been encouraged by a surprise slowdown in Australian inflation.

While investors still expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike by a quarter point to 3.10% next week, they have lowered the likely peak for rates to 3.60% from 3.85% a week ago and as much as 4.31% back in September.

Three-year yields matched their lowest since August at 3.065%, having fallen 20 basis points on the week. Stephen Halmarick, chief economist at CBA, is looking for the RBA to hike next week but then pause as it assesses the impact of all the tightening already delivered.

“Indeed, before the end of 2023 we expect to see the start of a monetary policy easing cycle in both the US and Australia, as central banks pivot towards a significant slowdown in economic growth,” he added.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has remained hawkish as a drum-tight labour market in New Zealand has seen wages spike and produce much more home-grown inflation.

It is projecting another 125 basis points of rate rises to a top of 5.5%, though markets have now shaved that a little to 5.36%.

The bond market is still priced for a recession next year, with 10-year yields trading 48 basis points under the two-year.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars on a high as dovish markets drag down US yields

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

Read more stories