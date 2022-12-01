AGL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
ANL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
OGDC 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
TRG 142.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
UNITY 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.62%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 29.2 (0.69%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 68.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 42,551 Increased By 202.7 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 103.8 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may extend gains into $82.30-$83.20 range

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 09:54am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may extend its gains into a range of $82.30-$83.20 per barrel, as it has escaped from a falling channel.

The target zone is suggested by a duplicated channel.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $93.74 to $73.60 reveals a higher target range of $83.67-$86.05, as oil is about to break the 38.2% level of $81.29.

Support is at $79.75, a break below which may trigger a fall into $77.62-$78.94 range.

On the daily chart, the current rise is tentatively classified as a bounce against the fall from the Nov. 7 high of $93.74.

Oil up more than $2 on tight supply

The bounce seems to be observing a set of projection levels on the fall from $123.68. It has briefly pierced above $80.62.

Chances are the bounce may extend into $83.48-$86.11 range.

US crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may extend gains into $82.30-$83.20 range

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

Read more stories