Updated version of ‘cropwise grower’ app launched

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
LAHORE: Syngenta Pakistan Limited, a leading agriculture innovation and technology company has successfully launched the updated version of its “Cropwise Grower” app which will now allow the farmers to conveniently detect and diagnose crop pests & diseases by simply taking a picture of a crop.

The App will also guide farmers about the recommended products and application technology – all in 5 seconds time with over 93% accuracy versus the usual human accuracy of 72%. This ‘Snap, Diagnosis and Solution’ feature, powered by an artificial intelligence technology company, gives a competitive edge to the app among all the other locally-available apps – this is a first-of-its-kind offering in the crop protection industry, said a company announcement here on Wednesday.

The App also provides growers with access to agronomic advice, weather forecasts, recommendations on choosing the right time for spraying during the day, historic weather trends for the past 6 months and insights into the respective region’s crop disease problems for more tailored solutions.

Through this app, farmers will be facilitated in increasing their yields through timely advice and access to remedies by employing a preventative approach versus the treatment approach for farmers in the region – if a disease is detected on a particular crop in one location, all farmers in that areas are alerted to keep a watchful eye for the disease.

