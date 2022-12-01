CMOs found to have missed many prescribed KPIs

ISLAMABAD: The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have missed most of the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) set in their licence and applicable regulations with respect to webpage loading time and latency, revealed independent quality of service (QoS) survey carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA has issued instructions to the operators for taking corrective measures, so as to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensed standards.

The authority has carried out an independent QoS survey in nine cities of Punjab and Sindh during 3rd quarter, i.e., July-September 2022 in order to measure the performance and quality of CMOs’ services being provided to their customers.

In order to measure the performance and service quality of CMOs, an independent QoS was also carried out on thirteen Motorways and Highways during 3rd Quarter, i.e., July-September 2022.

The QoS survey was carried out using Automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool, i.e., “Smart bench marker”. Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and a majority of sectors/ colonies.

During the survey, mobile handsets for Voice Calls, SMS were kept in auto-detect mode whereas in case of Data Sessions, the mobile handsets were kept both in auto-detect, as well as, locked mode.

As per QoS Regulations 2021, licensees are required to meet webpage loading time threshold of 5 Seconds. However, CMOs failed to comply with this KPI in cities, as well as, on motorways and highways.

Further, the licensees are required to meet threshold of 75 milliseconds of 4G/LTE Technology and 150 milliseconds of 3G technology of latency. However, operators missed this KPI by wide margin in cities, as well as, on motorways and highways with more than 200 milliseconds.

During the survey, while conducting data test in technology auto-detect mode, as well as, locked mode, 4G/LTE signal strength samples were recorded on survey routes.

As per Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses, licensees are required to meet the threshold of -100 dBm or above of Reference Signal Receive Power (RSRP) with 90 per cent confidence level. However, in most of the cases, operators missed this KPI.

