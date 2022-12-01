AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PML-N leader congratulates Malik Tahsin on assuming charge of Fesco BoD chairman

Press Release Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
FAISALABAD: Central Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Youth Wing Rana Ahmed Shahryar Khan met Malik Tahsin Awan in his office and congratulated him on assuming the charge of Chairman Fesco Board of Directors.

At this occasion, he presented a bouquet of flowers and expressed good wishes on behalf of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Ahmed Shahryar said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the present democratic government is striving hard for the development of the economy of the country, industry and agriculture sector and is making efforts to facilitate electricity consumers at their doorsteps.

He further said the electricity has a pivotal role for driving the country’s economy, which is being given full attention by the government through ensuring the uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector.

He hoped that Malik Tahseen Awan would utilize his best skills to lead Fesco towards more progress.

electricity FESCO PMLN Rana Sanaullah Khan Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Ahmed Shahryar Malik Tahsin

