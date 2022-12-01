AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Admission process for MBBS, BDS programmes starts today

Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
KARACHI: Chairman Provincial admission committee Sindh and Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences, Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has said that the process of admissions in Sindh province is starting from Thursday, December 01, 2022.

In this regard, all the details have been provided through websites and newspapers. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has denied the impression that was being spread by some circles, that there has been any compromise on the merits of any particular area of any district in the MDCAT Session 2022-23, or any harm has been done to anyone on basis of the domicile.

MDCAT was held on November 13 across the province on pure merit basis in a peaceful manner without any untoward incident, addressing the complaints of the students, the Dow University gave 8 additional marks to all the candidates of Sindh. In his explanatory statement, Prof Saeed Quraishy said that, Dow University is a reputable medical university of the country where thousands of students are studying on merit without any biasness.

