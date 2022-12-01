CEO of Centaurus hosts UAE ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus, hosted Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan to celebrate the ever-lasting friendship between the two nations at an artwork exhibition on Wednesday.

The ambassador reiterated the bond both nations share by saying: “We are here to continue this successful story between the UAE and Pakistan.”

Sardar Yasir Ilyas said this impactful statement shows the importance both countries have towards each other and reminds all of us the unbreakable bond of friendship that we have. 51 years might seem like a long time but this is just the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas emphasised on the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

As evident from the pictures, mosques, polio campaigns, and infrastructure development are a few of many areas portraying the efforts that the UAE has contributed towards Pakistan.

Sardar Yasir expressed his gratitude on how the UAE has played a huge role in developing the health and education sector of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan can learn a lot from the hospitality, retail and tourism industry of the UAE. The way UAE has produced state of the art shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, theme parks, resorts, and Formula one racing track, if Pakistan focuses and develops the same industries in Pakistan, we can easily become a debt free country and would no longer have to rely on the IMF.

Once both the delegations had arrived, the event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome His Excellency and other diplomats from the UAE Embassy.

