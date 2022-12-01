AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CEO of Centaurus hosts UAE ambassador

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 06:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus, hosted Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan to celebrate the ever-lasting friendship between the two nations at an artwork exhibition on Wednesday.

The ambassador reiterated the bond both nations share by saying: “We are here to continue this successful story between the UAE and Pakistan.”

Sardar Yasir Ilyas said this impactful statement shows the importance both countries have towards each other and reminds all of us the unbreakable bond of friendship that we have. 51 years might seem like a long time but this is just the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas emphasised on the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

As evident from the pictures, mosques, polio campaigns, and infrastructure development are a few of many areas portraying the efforts that the UAE has contributed towards Pakistan.

Sardar Yasir expressed his gratitude on how the UAE has played a huge role in developing the health and education sector of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan can learn a lot from the hospitality, retail and tourism industry of the UAE. The way UAE has produced state of the art shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, theme parks, resorts, and Formula one racing track, if Pakistan focuses and develops the same industries in Pakistan, we can easily become a debt free country and would no longer have to rely on the IMF.

Once both the delegations had arrived, the event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome His Excellency and other diplomats from the UAE Embassy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan uae MENA bilateral relations Ambassador of UAE Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Centaurus Mall Centaurus CEO Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zaabi

Comments

1000 characters

CEO of Centaurus hosts UAE ambassador

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories