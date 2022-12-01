AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,247 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,770 Increased By 8.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 42,349 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,632 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas falls on high output

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 07:19am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slipped more than 1% in choppy trading on Wednesday on forecasts for slightly less cold weather than previously expected and strong production levels.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery were down 10.6 cents, or 1.5%, to $7.129 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as of 10:28 a.m. EST (1529 GMT).

“The forecasts appear to be kind of waffling a little bit back and forth on some cold weather expected around the corner, but we just don’t know when it’s going to show up,” said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Data provider Refinitiv forecasted 406 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 US states, which was slightly lower than Refinitiv’s outlook on Tuesday.“For now, the near-term temperature outlook isn’t intensely cold enough to spark any concerns about a widening of the storage deficit,” analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.

Gas was trading at $39 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and $30 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd in November, up from 99.4 bcfd in October.

“Production remains on the upswing with a record pace still on the table in providing an upside price limiter,” energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

However, US gas futures are up about 91% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for US exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Freeport LNG has said it plans to start producing LNG again in mid-December and reach full capacity of about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March. Freeport LNG, however, has not yet submitted a request to restart the plant to the US Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), sources familiar with the company’s filings have told Reuters.

GAS US natural gas Refinitiv US natgas

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas falls on high output

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories