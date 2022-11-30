AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
We are planning a big show in Pakistan: Norwegian dance troupe 'The Quick Style'

BR Life & Style Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 03:57pm
Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group 'The Quick Style' is currently on a visit to Karachi for collaboration with 'Coke Studio' and are reportedly planning to perform in the city, reported online publication Something Haute.

The group, which participated in a segment of 'Coke Studio Live' held in Dubai recently, also met with 'Kana Yari' singer Wahab Ali Bugti while there. In Karachi since November 24, they have been on a whirlwind tour of the city, familiarising themselves with members of the entertainment industry as well as taking in local sights.

'The Quick Style' comprises co-founders and twin brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, along with Nasir Sirikhan and Yasin Tatby. The members have been together for 20 years, stating how their passion for dance and movement brought them all together and how they would "would watch videos on YouTube of different dancers such as Michael Jackson,” Suleman Malik, one of the founders, was quoted as saying.

The troupe, which has amassed nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, first caught a break when they won 'Norske Talenter', a Norwegian version of 'America's Got Talent' in 2009. They have also participated in NBC's 'World of Dance' and other dance competitions.

Overwhelmed with the outpouring of love by fans in Pakistan, they announced a meet-and-greet earlier this week, which was attended by overwhelming crowds.

Instagram: @thequickstyle

In the past few days, they have been posting snippets of their visit to Karachi, which has included performing at a friend's wedding and holding dance lessons with actor Mahira Khan.

The actress performed on her hit song 'Moray Sayyian' from 'Parey Hut Love' with the Norwegian group.

Instagram: @thequickstyle

The group also posted heartwarming reels filled with snippets of their tour of Karachi:

Instagram: @thequickstyle

Actor Syra Yousuf posted a picture with the group earlier this week as well.

Instagram: @sairoz

