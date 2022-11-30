AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
US oil signals mixed, with upside bias

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2022
SINGAPORE: Signals are a bit mixed as US oil is consolidating in a narrow range of $77.62-$79.75. Even though the contract briefly pierced above a falling channel, its current sideways move means an escape from the channel is very unlikley.

Until oil stands firm above $79.75, it is still likely to fall into the channel and resume its downtrend.

A break below $77.62 could confirm the continuation of the trend, while a break above $79.75 could drive a gain into $81.07-$82.30 range.

A double-top remains valid, indicating a target around $66. Even if oil could gain more, the upside is expected to be rather limited.

Signals on the daily chart turned a bit bullish, as a hammer on Monday was confirmed by the white candlestick on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

They suggest a further bounce towards $80.62-$83.48 range.

Such a bounce may not have much impact on the downtrend from $123.68, as the trend is riding on a wave (C) which could travel into $62.89-$71.76 range.

