NAB ends 2 cases against PM

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed the investigation of two corruption cases against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, as well as, dropping corruption inquires against some other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in view of the amendments made in the NAB law by the present government.

Sources said that Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan approved the closure of investigations of two cases against Sharif, one case each against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Governor Punjab Baligur Rehman on recommendations of the NAB Executive Board Meeting (NAB).

They said that the NAB closed a case of assets beyond known sources of income against Sanaullah.

The bureau also dropped corruption inquiries against MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and PML-N leader Rana Mashhood.

