AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Monthly economic update, outlook: Manageable CAD, its guaranteed financing required: FD

Zaheer Abbasi Published 30 Nov, 2022 07:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has acknowledged that a manageable current account deficit and its guaranteed financing by healthy financial inflows are required.

The Finance Division, in its monthly economic update and outlook for the November 2022 noted, during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, acceleration in total expenditures outpaced the growth in revenues. The additional requirement of substantial expenditures on flood-related activities has brought various challenges to fiscal sustainability.

Furthermore, in an already constrained fiscal position, the government is compelled to allocate additional funds to maintain the law and order situation due to the ‘long march’ in the country.

All these would put pressure on total expenditures. On the revenue side, although the FBR tax collection has maintained its growth trajectory above 16 percent during the first four months, the slowdown in economic activity due to floods and political activity may have some repercussions on tax collection.

It further stated that the targets fixed for current Rabi 2022-23 crops seem to be challenging due to delayed sowing in the flood-affected areas.

However, timely rains may positively impact production in the agriculture sector. Furthermore, the Kissan Package will reduce the burden on farmers and revive the agriculture sector. Delayed sowing of wheat crop in Sindh is making it challenging to achieve the targets set for Rabi-2022-23 season. However, the supporting measures by both federal and provincial governments may reverse the negative effects on the agriculture sector.

Industrial activity, measured by the LSM index is the sector that is most exposed to the developments in international markets as LSM remained subdued in September 2022. Pressure on the automobile sector also remain sustained throughout the first four months of the fiscal year 2023 as car production and sale decreased by 38.5 and 47.0 percent, respectively, trucks and buses production and sale decreased by 25.1 and 39.9 percent and tractor production and sale decreased by 36.7 and 46.7 percent, respectively during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, total revenue increased by 12 percent to Rs2,017 billion against Rs1,809 billion in the same period last year. Within revenues, total tax collection grew by 16 percent while receipts from non-tax fell by 15 percent. Similarly, total expenditures grew by 26 percent to reach Rs2,826 billion in Q1FY23 against Rs2,247 billion in the same period of last year. Consequently, the fiscal deficit increased to 1.0 percent of GDP in Q1 FY2023 against 0.7 percent recorded in the same period of last year. The primary balance posted a surplus of Rs.145.3 billion in Q1FY23 against a surplus of Rs184.2 billion in the comparable period of last year.

The remittances have decreased by 8.6 to $9.9 billion during July-October 2022 from $10.8 billion for the same period a year before and FDI by 52.1 percent to $348.3 million from $726.6 million. Exports have increased by 2.6 percent to $9.8 billion during July-October 2022 from $9.6 billion for the same period a year ago and imports decreased by 11.6 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Remittances Finance Division SBP FDI agriculture sector wheat crop current account deficit FBR tax collection Economic Update and Outlook LSM Index financial inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Monthly economic update, outlook: Manageable CAD, its guaranteed financing required: FD

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories