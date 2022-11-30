Members of Malaysian communications and multimedia body visit PTA offices

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) held a meeting with the Interim Chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

Member (Finance) PTA, Muhammad Naveed; Commission Member MCMC, Datuk Lim Thean Shiang and former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia, Lt Gen Tahir Mehmood Qazi (R) and other MCMC and PTA officers were also present at the meeting.

The two sides discussed the digital landscape of Pakistan and Malaysia including major initiatives and future projects. The phenomenal growth of ICT sector in Pakistan was appreciated by the Chairman MCMC. The Malaysian delegation shared details of their landmark projects such as PEDi (digital empowerment of rural communities) and their unique 5G model i.e. Single Wholesale Network. Both sides agreed to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security and regulatory frameworks.

This meeting was held in continuation of the previous engagements between PTA and MCMC. A non-binding cooperation mechanism is also expected to be signed between the two regulators in the near future. MCMC is the regulator for the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022