Tunisian envoy invites KP traders to invest in various sectors

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia Borhene El Kamal has invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to invest in various sectors in Tunisia.

Prospects to enhance trade relations between Pakistan and Tunisia are bright, he said while addressing a luncheon hosted by Honorary Consul General of Tunisia in KP Hammad Rashid here on Tuesday.

Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest on the occasion, while Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s President Muhammad Ishaq participated as the guest of honour.

Besides, Special Assistance to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Regional Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sundas Ali Khan, Deputy Head of Mission, Secretary Information KP government, Arshad Khan, members of business community, dignitaries, officials concerned and representatives’ trade bodies were present during the event.

Borhene El Kamal said due to its close proximity, Tunisia is a gateway for Africa and onward to Europe.

The diplomat said Tunisia and Pakistan are enjoying good political, economic, trade and defence relations. However, he stressed the business relations between the two countries needed to be further strengthened by taking benefits from each other’s experiences and potentials.

We believe in the future of business and trade in Asia and Africa.

He called for exploring each other’s potentials and bringing closure to the business community of both countries to further strengthen trade and economic ties.

The envoy disclosed that his country is going to organise a trade/business conference next year in Tunisia, saying that this important trade moot would provide opportunities to bring the business community near to each other and would take mutual benefits from experiences.

Borhene El Kamal expressed high optimism about boosting up mutual trade relations in the coming days after signing free trade agreements (FTAs) between Tunisia and Pakistan and captivating/exploring Africa and European markets.

The diplomat highlighted the potentials and investment opportunities for Pakistani/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen in various sectors, especially olive, tourism, sports, art and crafts, fertilizer, oil/gas, etc. He called for strengthening political and defence relations with Pakistan.

Kamal on the occasion mentioned that western false propaganda was a major hurdle in improving relations between Tunisia and Pakistan.

He emphasised exchange of business delegations on reciprocal basis to learn about tourism and other potentials in Pakistan, including KP, and also Pakistani businessmen would visit Tunisia to explore business avenues there.

Mushtaq Ghanil while speaking on the occasion noted Pakistan and Tunisia have enjoyed cordial relations. He suggested the exchange of Pakistan and Tunisia parliamentary delegations as they would play a vital role in improving the mutual trade and economic relations.

We need to explore much more of each other’s potentials to boost up current trade volume between Pakistan and Tunisia, KP Assembly speaker stressed.

SCCI Chief Muhammad Ishaq, SACM on Information Barrister Saif, Sudan Ali Khan and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the potentials to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tunisia.

Earlier, Honorary Consul General of Tunisia in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hammad Rashid welcomed the ambassador, officials and dignitaries and explained about prospects to improve Pak-Tunisia bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said KP is a lucrative destination for local and foreign investors and invited the Tunisian businessmen to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and play their important role in enhancing the current bilateral trade volume.

