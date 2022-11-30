Senate panel briefed on digitisation of rules, bylaws

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Tuesday recommended to the law ministry to upload the proposed rules and bylaws on the official website of the ministry and all other concerned ministries.

The Senate Functional Committee on Delegated Legislation which met here with Raza Rabbani in the chair also recommended that the rules be also provided for access by the relevant stakeholders through websites.

The committee also said that the law ministry should prepare draft SOPs on the subject so that it can also be forwarded to the concerned ministries for approval and implementation.

The committee also recommended that the SOPs should include the issuance of press releases prior to the publication of the proposed rules for information for the general public.

The committee received a detailed briefing from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the digitalisation of laws. It was also briefed on the new website that is being created titled, “Laws of Pakistan Cell”.

The committee was told that approximately five million documents will be preserved, digitally. It was also told that the sole objective of digitalisation is to strengthen the infrastructure and make records, Acts, ordinances, rules and regulations, SROs and to enhance the capacity of human resource.

It was also briefed that scanned documents will be available in PDF format and will have authorised access.

