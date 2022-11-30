AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate panel briefed on digitisation of rules, bylaws

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 07:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Tuesday recommended to the law ministry to upload the proposed rules and bylaws on the official website of the ministry and all other concerned ministries.

The Senate Functional Committee on Delegated Legislation which met here with Raza Rabbani in the chair also recommended that the rules be also provided for access by the relevant stakeholders through websites.

The committee also said that the law ministry should prepare draft SOPs on the subject so that it can also be forwarded to the concerned ministries for approval and implementation.

The committee also recommended that the SOPs should include the issuance of press releases prior to the publication of the proposed rules for information for the general public.

The committee received a detailed briefing from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the digitalisation of laws. It was also briefed on the new website that is being created titled, “Laws of Pakistan Cell”.

The committee was told that approximately five million documents will be preserved, digitally. It was also told that the sole objective of digitalisation is to strengthen the infrastructure and make records, Acts, ordinances, rules and regulations, SROs and to enhance the capacity of human resource.

It was also briefed that scanned documents will be available in PDF format and will have authorised access.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan SOPs SENATE Raza Rabbani Ministry of Law and Justice Senate panel digitisation of rules

Comments

1000 characters

Senate panel briefed on digitisation of rules, bylaws

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories