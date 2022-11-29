AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Nov 29, 2022
Submarine cable disruption hits Pakistan's internet services

BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2022 11:10pm
Pakistan's internet users suffered slow internet connectivity on Tuesday evening as a double cable cut was reported in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5.

“Dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt have been reported,” the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) said on Twitter.

The authority said it has made “alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users,” while work to remove the fault is underway.

PTA says internet services now working normally in Pakistan

Meanwhile, NetBlocks – a global internet monitor – tweeted that the internet disruption has impacted multiple countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Somalia, and Chad.

The SEAMEWE-5 submarine cable system, commissioned in 2016, is nearly 20,000 kilometres long, extending from Marseille in France to Singapore.

Currently, there are seven submarine internet cable systems connecting to Pakistan, of which four are operated by PTCL, two by Transworld Associates, and a new cable system that recently came online is owned by a Chinese company.

