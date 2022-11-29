AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 10:56pm
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems and called the alliance a "criminal entity".

"If, as (NATO Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg hinted, NATO were to supply the Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems along with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

NATO will ramp up aid for Kyiv, says Putin uses winter as ‘weapon of war’

It was not clear from his message whether he was referring to Patriot systems, Ukrainian forces or NATO personnel becoming a target.

