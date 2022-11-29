Man kills wife, three children in Karachi’s Shamsi Colony: police

In an unfortunate incident, a man on Tuesday killed his wife and three children in the Shamsi Society of Malir in Karachi, Aaj News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Amir Sadozai said that they recovered four bodies from a house in Malir. The victims were tenants of the house where the crime was perpetrated.

He confirmed that police found bloodied bodies of one older woman, 38, and three girls, 16, 12, and 10 in the house.

Addressing the media outside the crime scene, Sodazai said the murderer, identified as Fawad, killed his wife and daughters with a sharp-edged tool before trying to take his life. He was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

He said the house was locked from the inside after the murders, “which indicates the suspect was behind the killings”.

According to SSP Korangi, the slain woman’s brother and mother lived on the ground floor of the house, but they did not hear any wailing, which indicates that the suspect drugged the victims to death.

He, however, noted that no traces of drugs were found in Fawad’s blood.