AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Man kills wife, three children in Karachi’s Shamsi Colony: police

  • SSP Korangi Sajid Amir Sadozai says victims were tenants of the house where the crime was committed
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 05:53pm
Follow us

In an unfortunate incident, a man on Tuesday killed his wife and three children in the Shamsi Society of Malir in Karachi, Aaj News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Amir Sadozai said that they recovered four bodies from a house in Malir. The victims were tenants of the house where the crime was perpetrated.

He confirmed that police found bloodied bodies of one older woman, 38, and three girls, 16, 12, and 10 in the house.

Addressing the media outside the crime scene, Sodazai said the murderer, identified as Fawad, killed his wife and daughters with a sharp-edged tool before trying to take his life. He was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

He said the house was locked from the inside after the murders, “which indicates the suspect was behind the killings”.

According to SSP Korangi, the slain woman’s brother and mother lived on the ground floor of the house, but they did not hear any wailing, which indicates that the suspect drugged the victims to death.

He, however, noted that no traces of drugs were found in Fawad’s blood.

Karachi police street crimes in Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Man kills wife, three children in Karachi’s Shamsi Colony: police

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains stable at 223.95 against US dollar

Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China’s COVID controls

KSE-100 stages turnaround, rises 0.72%

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

EPCL enters into interim agreement with SSGC for gas supply

Qatar agrees long-term gas supply deal with Germany: energy minister

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

PM Shehbaz congratulates General Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS

Read more stories