AGL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
ANL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 80.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
EPCL 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.92%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.97%)
OGDC 72.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PAEL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
PRL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
UNITY 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 18.5 (0.44%)
BR30 15,809 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 42,257 Increased By 185.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,602 Increased By 97.7 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ads

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2022 12:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW YORK: Reality show star and social media titan Kim Kardashian said she is "re-evaluating" her involvement with luxury fashion house Balenciaga, after it apologized for ads featuring children holding teddy bears wearing what critics called bondage gear.

The French brand, part of the luxury Kering group, last week withdrew the photos from the Spring/Summer 2023 advertising campaign. Two of them showed young children holding handbags in the shape of teddy bears, which were wearing black leather straps with silver studs.

Internet commentators noticed another photo from a Balenciaga-Adidas ad collaboration showed printed documents from a US Supreme Court ruling on child pornography.

Balenciaga's $1,850 'destroyed' sneaker divides fashion fraternity

After that revelation, Balenciaga filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company that produced the advertisements, according to reports.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian, a celebrity ambassador for the brand, wrote on Instagram Sunday night, adding that she had spent the last few days talking with the Balenciaga team "to understand for myself how this could have happened."

"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society -- period," she wrote.

"As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand," the star posted to her account, which has 74 million followers.

Last week, Balenciaga posted an apology on its own Instagram account.

"Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms," the post said.

They then posted another apology, this time addressing the ad that featured the court documents referencing child pornography laws.

"We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot," the post said.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates American fashion

The New York Post reported that Balenciaga had filed a $25 million lawsuit against production company North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins.

Amelia Brankov, a lawyer for Des Jardins, said there "certainly was no malevolent scheme going on."

"As Balenciaga is aware, numerous boxes of documents simply were sourced from a prop house as rental items," she told AFP.

"Moreover, representatives from Balenciaga were present at the shoot, overseeing it and handling papers and props, and Des Jardins as a set designer was not responsible for image selection from the shoot," the lawyer added.

For Balenciaga, who apologized again on Monday following Kardashian's comments, the controversy comes at a bad time.

It had ended its partnership with Kardashian's ex-husband, rapper and designer Kanye West, last month after West, also known as Ye, posted an anti-Semitic tweet and appeared at a Paris fashion show wearing a shirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter,' a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement.

Kim Kardashian Balenciaga Kering

Comments

1000 characters

Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ads

PD prepares $496m gas pipeline augmentation plan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

Hina Rabbani Khar meets Afghan foreign minister on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing in China’s COVID controls

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Read more stories