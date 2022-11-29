AGL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
ANL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 80.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
EPCL 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.02%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.97%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
UNITY 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 18.6 (0.44%)
BR30 15,808 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.09%)
KSE100 42,264 Increased By 192.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,606 Increased By 101.9 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘No cowards’ in Australia team, says captain Cummins

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 11:39am
Follow us

Captain Pat Cummins said on Tuesday there are “no cowards” in the Australia cricket team and that the players had not been distracted by former head coach Justin Langer’s inflammatory comments.

Langer reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation in a podcast interview released last week, lashing out at unnamed “cowards” in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style last year.

He later denied reports of a rift with Cummins and the team, saying he was in regular contact with the majority of them. “There’s no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever,” Cummins told reporters ahead of their two-test series against West Indies, which begins in Perth on Wednesday.

“I think it’s disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn’t really affected our team. I think there’s no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified (his comments) afterwards.

“I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we’re really proud of the last 12 months, how we’ve fronted up, the way we’ve played, the way we’ve conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high.”

Young West Indies face daunting Test task against Australia

Cummins added that it would be good to see Langer again during the test, with the former coach set to be part of the Seven Network’s commentary team.

Cummins also named the line-up to face West Indies, with Scott Boland and Marcus Harris missing out while Cameron Green was picked to play his first test in his home city of Perth.

“You could probably have picked the side 12 months ago, I feel like we are in a good spot,” Cummins said.

Justin Langer Pat Cummins Marcus Harris Australia VS WEST INDIES

Comments

1000 characters

‘No cowards’ in Australia team, says captain Cummins

PD prepares $496m gas pipeline augmentation plan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

Hina Rabbani Khar meets Afghan foreign minister on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing in China’s COVID controls

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Read more stories