Ready to dissolve PA on Imran’s instructions: Elahi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Monday that they are siding with the chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan and the Punjab assembly would be dissolved when Imran Khan wants.

“We are always ready to dissolve the assembly on the instructions of Imran Khan,” he said, adding: “The number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muslim League-Q members in the Punjab assembly is 191 while the opposition is in the minority and will remain in the minority.”

The CM was talking with a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), comprising Chairman Shakeel Masood Hussain, Secretary General Mian Amir Mahmood, Naz Afrin Sehgal and Chaudhry Abdul Rehman at his office today.

The CM maintained that the opposition can only raise slogans, it is not their job to bring a no-confidence motion, they can bring the no-confidence motion, which they like. “If the assembly is in session, there can be no voting on the no-confidence motion and no vote of confidence. If the assembly is in session, the governor’s rule cannot be imposed,” he said, adding: “Every job was being done within the scope of the constitution and law.”

The CM asserted that the federal government has made the economy worse. People are cursing the PDM-led government as Shehbaz Sharif can only beg, and he could beseech well. Even the householders close their doors when a beggar comes to the door to beg repeatedly, he added.

The CM assured that the Punjab government would ensure immediate payment of the pending bills of the PBA.

Moreover, the CM paid a surprise visit to Government Mian Mir Hospital without any protocol. The hospital administration was unaware of the visit and MS reached after the arrival of the CM.

The CM visited various wards to review the facilities being provided to the patients. He checked the sanitation arrangements and directed to further improve the cleanliness. He checked the attendance of doctors, and paramedics, and inspected the beds meant for patients on ventilators.

