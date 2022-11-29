MOSCOW: Russian wheat prices rebounded slightly last week from a week earlier, when they fell on the extension of the Black Sea grain supply deal, analysts said on Monday.

Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $3 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Russia’s grain exports fell to 780,000 tonnes last week from 1.0 million tonnes the previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data.