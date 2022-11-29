AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
Pakistan

Zardari holds talks with MQM-P convener

INP Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari here on Monday and discussed a string of issues with him.

Both the leaders held in-depth discussions on different issues, including the political situation prevailing in Karachi and the forthcoming local body elections.

On the occasion Asif Zardari remarked that the national government is taking along all the allies which “is our success”.

In response, Khalid Siddiqui said the MQM-P will continue to play its positive role in the government.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister Aminul Haq, Sadiq Iftikhar, Dr Asim and Senator Salim Mandviwala.

