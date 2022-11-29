AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Law and order top priority, says CM

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday claimed that the provincial government has successfully dealt with the problem of ‘no-go areas’ in the province, after according top priority to law and order.

Replying to a call-attention notice during the Sindh Assembly sitting, the CM said his government has stepped up to stem the armed robberies as police killed at least 29 dacoits during encounters and recovered 63 kidnapped persons in Shikarpur District over the past 15 months. Similarly, the law enforcers have killed 23 armed robbers in Kashmore District.

Murad, who also holds the Sindh Home Department’s portfolio, told the house that about five police personnel including officers died from kidnapers’ gunshots during an operation for recovering abductees in Ghotki District. He said the police had killed a dacoit in the area, which ensured the deadly incident.

The government has restored the order as there is ‘no-go area’ exists in the province, recalling that people would have to travel under the army escorts from Sukkur to Lakhi and Shikarpur for a protection against the armed dacoits.

Nand Kumar, GDA’s minority legislator, had raised the issue of deteriorating law and order in the province during his call attention notice, saying that the Sindh government spares about Rs120 billion annually in the fiscal budget to the Home Department and yet the peace is disturbed.

“Hepatitis-C disease is growing in the province,” Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the house, saying that the government has the capacity and capability to control the deadly disease. “The Sindh government has the remedy and funds to cope with the disease,” she added.

She was responding to a supplementary question that hepatitis B and C versions are spreading in the province from a “wrong” practice of injections. She said that there are no such pre-hepatitis C and D vaccinations but children aged up to two years are vaccinated for the disease under the PIH.

The non-doctoring and such other staffs will be sacked at the Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital, she said that all departments of the medical institute do not have a biometric system for their employees for a daily attendance. However, she said that there is a need for more appointments at the hospital, which is expected to spur its annual spending. The Sindh government has spent nearly Rs5 billion to run the Jinnah Hospital operations after the Federal government failed to budget it, she added.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah informed the house about 480 posts of Arabic teachers stand vacant at the government-run schools, which will be filled. He rejected the impression that music learning will cause “vulgarity” in the society, saying that “music increases the creativity in the students.”

Earlier, Mufti Qasim Fakhri of the TLP raised the issue of Arabic teaching staff missing from the government’s schools. He said: “The music teachers are appointed but there are no Arabic teachers at the government’s schools.” He demanded of the government to stop the music teachers’ appointments, claiming that there are 40,000 “ghost” teachers at the government-run schools.

The PTI’s lawmakers staged a walkout after being denied to read out a call attention notice. Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani said that there is only a 30-minute span allocated for the call attention notice under the rules and procedures of the Sindh Assembly, which has elapsed. Ali Imran Shah of the PTI wanted to raise the issue of “Matiari corruption scandal” during his call attention notice but denied the chance, which led to his party members’ walkout from the house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah TLP CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Mufti Qasim Fakhri

Comments

1000 characters

Law and order top priority, says CM

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories